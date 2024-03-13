Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Smiths Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.