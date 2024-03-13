Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Update

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 277.1% from the February 14th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Snail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAL remained flat at $1.00 on Wednesday. 5,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,874. Snail has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned about 0.13% of Snail as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

