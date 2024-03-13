SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 2.2%

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 2,417,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,922,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SNDL in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get SNDL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDL

SNDL Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in SNDL by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 809,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 89,222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SNDL by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SNDL by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 56,544 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SNDL by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the period.

SNDL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.