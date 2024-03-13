Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Short Interest Down 98.7% in February

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the February 14th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONDW remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Sonder has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.

Sonder Company Profile

Further Reading

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

