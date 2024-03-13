Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

SKHHY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

