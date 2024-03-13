SPACE ID Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $657.02 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $657.02 million and $244.12 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 92.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,731,152 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 485,731,152.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 1.39207734 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $757,173,524.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

