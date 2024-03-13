Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.31

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.56. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 35,377 shares trading hands.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

