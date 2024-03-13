SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.80

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.80 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 2505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $813.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

