SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the February 14th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPI Energy Price Performance

Shares of SPI remained flat at $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. 33,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPI Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Featured Stories

