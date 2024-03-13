Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Spok has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Spok has a payout ratio of 114.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Spok Price Performance

Spok stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $353.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.28. Spok has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Spok

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Spok by 54.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

