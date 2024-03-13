Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 60.5% in February

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Standard Bank Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
