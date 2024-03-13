Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 132,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

