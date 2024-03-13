Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Starco Brands Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $57.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names.

