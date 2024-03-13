StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Up 52.3% in February

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STEP. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.3 %

STEP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 237,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of ($14.61) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084 over the last three months. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $13,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in StepStone Group by 90.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after acquiring an additional 367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 210.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 351,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

