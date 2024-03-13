Stratis Price Hits $1.71 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00002344 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $270.74 million and approximately $52.47 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.54 or 0.05454531 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00074903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00019238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00010693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00018803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,037,131 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.