STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.93

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.93 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 221.75 ($2.84). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.82), with a volume of 354,830 shares.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £196.15 million, a PE ratio of -5,560.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.53. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15,000.00%.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

