Substratum Tops One Day Volume of $0.03 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00017071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00024734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,082.48 or 0.99994132 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00179174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00007213 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

