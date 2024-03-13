Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 441.5% from the February 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance
Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 132,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,309. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
