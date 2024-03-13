Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMMF opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $388.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.