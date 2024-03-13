Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.04) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Supermarket Income REIT
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
About Supermarket Income REIT
Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Supermarket Income REIT
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.