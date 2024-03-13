Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.04) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

About Supermarket Income REIT

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.97). 4,910,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,344. The stock has a market cap of £950 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.33, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.89. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.25 ($1.23).

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

