Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 4,840 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Jason Eric Evans sold 1,984 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $58,408.96.

On Monday, February 12th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. 712,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

