Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 190,433 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUV. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 400,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,497. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $91.69.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

