Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 1.6 %

KLAC stock traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $687.23. The company had a trading volume of 499,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.89. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

