Symmetry Partners LLC Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,557,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFQY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.57. 16,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

