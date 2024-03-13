Symmetry Partners LLC Has $20.50 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,292. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

