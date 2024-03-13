Symmetry Partners LLC Has $32.68 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $32,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.83. 82,379 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

