Symmetry Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 33.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $141.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,736,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,658,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average is $138.48. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.