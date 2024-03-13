Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,088 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEHP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 802.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $608,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.