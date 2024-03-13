Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 23,350 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 283,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 265,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 222,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,242,000.

AVDE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 460,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,491. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

