Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.02. 4,086,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $89.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

