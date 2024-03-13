Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 34,755 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,755 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,757. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

