Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 806 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $24,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $151.97. 173,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,387. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $152.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

