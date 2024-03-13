Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 939 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $754.89. 1,559,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $321.44 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $700.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

