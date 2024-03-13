Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,549 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $49,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after buying an additional 5,436,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,914,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. 235,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,419. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

