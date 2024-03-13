TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as low as $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 44,936 shares traded.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

