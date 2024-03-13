TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as low as $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 44,936 shares traded.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
