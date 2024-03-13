Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.14

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 182988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

