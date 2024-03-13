Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

