Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaga Nasional Berhad
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.