Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 899,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Teradata has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,866 shares of company stock worth $4,170,505. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

