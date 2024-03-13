Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Shares Up 0.5%

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.75. 17,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 22,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Teranga Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.