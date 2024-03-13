Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 7,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the average session volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

