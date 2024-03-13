Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $57.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001465 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000960 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,013,064 coins and its circulating supply is 974,333,459 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.