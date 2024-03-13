The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the February 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 296,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGZ stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 6,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

