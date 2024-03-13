The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the February 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGZ stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,759. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 938.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

