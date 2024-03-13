The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $12.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE THG opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

