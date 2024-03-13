The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MXF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,798. The Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
