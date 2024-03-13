The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MXF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,798. The Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,594 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,431 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,987,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 81,235 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 140,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.