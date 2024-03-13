The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 969.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 387.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth $527,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Western Union Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,266,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,257. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

