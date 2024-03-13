Thomas G. Kramer Sells 19,672 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 7,556,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.16. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in IonQ by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 193.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

