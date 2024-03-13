Threshold (T) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.90 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $391.79 million and approximately $38.90 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00017124 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00024760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,134.62 or 1.00011718 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010213 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00185118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04002385 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $64,145,907.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

