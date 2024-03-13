Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Down 79.2% in February

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE TTP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
