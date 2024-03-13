Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.11

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.11 and traded as high as $25.31. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Get Touchstone Climate Transition ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Climate Transition ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.